Actor Jason Bateman: Trump Voters Need to Be 'Corrected'

Unlike a slew of other Hollywood A-listers, actor Jason Bateman has managed to steer clear of major headlines related to hating President Donald Trump and making political statements in general. Until now, that is.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace's podcast "The Best People," the commentator interviewed Bateman, referring to him as "the person who hosts my most favorite podcast" ("SmartLess"). The actor said it's those who put Trump in the White House and put him there a second time that need to be addressed and corrected.