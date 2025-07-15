J6ers Rise Again: Stories of Resilience and Redemption Post-Pardon

After thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters rallied in Washington in 2021 and a peaceful demonstration escalated into chaos in the event now known as J6, the government's response was swift and severe: more than 1,500 Americans faced charges in the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history, branded as "domestic terrorists" by the mainstream media and an allegedly weaponized justice system.

But some J6ers have turned pain into purpose. Adam Johnson, iconic for posing with Nancy Pelosi's lectern, crafts mini wooden replicas to raise funds for J6 families, including that of Matthew Perna, who took his life after facing a "domestic terrorism" enhancement for a 20-minute Capitol walk-through. Ryan Zink endured three weeks in the DC Gulag, cleaning bleach-tainted food in a sink, and later ran for Congress in Texas. Rachel Powell, targeted by transgender prisoners after raising safety concerns, is fighting for reforms at the Bureau of Prisons.