Jan. 6 Geofence Warrants Could Violate Constitutional Rights

Protesters breach the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021. (John Minchillo/AP)

Monday, 12 December 2022 07:11 AM EST

As part of its largest investigation into events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach, court records indicate the FBI is heavily relying on controversial geofence warrants that legal experts warn could violate defendants' Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure.

Google helped the bureau identify a whopping 5,723 devices as being in or near the U.S. Capitol at the time of the nearly 2-year-old melee after authorities secured a geofence warrant, according to a filing in the case of David Rhine, a Jan. 6 suspect.

Monday, 12 December 2022 07:11 AM
