'Partisan' Jan. 6 Panel Adds Hollywood Production, Seeks 'Political Advantage'

If the Congressional Jan. 6 committee's true intent is to uncover the facts about the 2021 U.S. Capitol breach, media experts say Democrats wouldn't have signed up a Hollywood producer and coordinated nationwide watch parties for Thursday's hearing – complete with free ice cream – to essentially sell their version of events to voters.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 incident, which occurred as Congress began voting to certify the 2020 election results, was already viewed as a partisan undertaking considering the panel consists of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans who've been largely disavowed by their own party.