US Dancers in Israel Trapped in Conflict Zone

As war flared once again in Israel, an unlikely and uplifting story of resilience and cultural courage has emerged from a group of American families — dancers and musicians of the Celtic Throne II Irish dance production — now stranded in the Holy Land.

Based in Edmond, Oklahoma, the group arrived in Israel in early June as the first international performing arts troupe to tour the country since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. In a nation still recovering from trauma, their mission was one of beauty, joy, and unity.