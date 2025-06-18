WATCH TV LIVE

US Dancers in Israel Trapped in Conflict Zone

Thursday, 19 June 2025 07:22 AM EDT

As war flared once again in Israel, an unlikely and uplifting story of resilience and cultural courage has emerged from a group of American families — dancers and musicians of the Celtic Throne II Irish dance production — now stranded in the Holy Land.

Based in Edmond, Oklahoma, the group arrived in Israel in early June as the first international performing arts troupe to tour the country since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. In a nation still recovering from trauma, their mission was one of beauty, joy, and unity.

Thursday, 19 June 2025 07:22 AM
