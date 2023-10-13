×
Tags: israel | hamas | war | oil price | volatility | gas prices | biden administration

Israel-Hamas War Likely to Spark Oil Price 'Volatility'

By    |   Friday, 13 October 2023 07:37 AM EDT

Oil prices are expected to surge if the war between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, and energy costs could skyrocket if Iran officially enters the fray, experts warn.

Israel is not a major oil producer; however, the current conflict is playing out in one of the biggest oil-producing regions in the world — something that could have a direct impact on the cost of gas for Americans in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

Oil prices are expected to surge if the war between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, and energy costs could skyrocket if Iran officially enters the fray, experts warn.
