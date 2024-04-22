Israeli Attack on Iran 'May Accelerate' Tehran's Nuclear Ambitions

A targeted strike on an air defense radar site that helps protect an Iranian nuclear facility “may accelerate” Tehran’s timeline for obtaining a nuclear weapon, Middle Eastern experts warn.
Hours before Israel purportedly carried out a retaliatory drone attack Friday near a major air base and nuclear site in central Iran that activated Iranian air defenses, Reuters reported that the Islamic Republic was “weeks or days” from being able to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for a nuclear bomb.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.