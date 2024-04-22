WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | attack | iran

Israeli Attack on Iran 'May Accelerate' Tehran's Nuclear Ambitions

Iranian worshippers attend an anti-Israeli gathering after their Friday prayer in Tehran, Iran, April 19. (AP)

Monday, 22 April 2024 07:10 AM EDT

A targeted strike on an air defense radar site that helps protect an Iranian nuclear facility “may accelerate” Tehran’s timeline for obtaining a nuclear weapon, Middle Eastern experts warn.

Hours before Israel purportedly carried out a retaliatory drone attack Friday near a major air base and nuclear site in central Iran that activated Iranian air defenses, Reuters reported that the Islamic Republic was “weeks or days” from being able to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for a nuclear bomb.

Marisa Herman

2024-10-22
Monday, 22 April 2024 07:10 AM
