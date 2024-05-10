WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: irs | audits | wealthy | strategic operation plan | biden administration | inflation reduction act

IRS' Plan to Target Wealthy With Audits 'Incredibly Concerning'

By    |   Friday, 10 May 2024 08:56 AM EDT

The Internal Revenue Service's plans to aggressively increase audits is "incredibly concerning" to many economists and others who warn of targeting specific economic groups.

On May 2, the agency released an update to its "Strategic Operation Plan" detailing how it plans on spending the $80 million boost it received thanks to the Biden administration's 2022 "Inflation Reduction Act."

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Internal Revenue Service's plans to aggressively increase audits is "incredibly concerning" to many economists and others who warn of targeting specific economic groups.
irs, audits, wealthy, strategic operation plan, biden administration, inflation reduction act
1103
2024-56-10
Friday, 10 May 2024 08:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved