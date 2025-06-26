Iran's Enriched Uranium: 'Where's Waldo' in the Middle East

In the wake of devastating U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in June 2025, a critical question looms over the international community: Where is Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium?

Approximately 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of uranium enriched to 60% purity — enough to produce several nuclear weapons if further processed — has vanished from the radar, sparking a high-stakes mystery that has experts, policymakers, and intelligence agencies scrambling for answers.