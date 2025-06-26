WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | uranium | middle east | israel | u.s. | airstrikes | destroyed

Iran's Enriched Uranium: 'Where's Waldo' in the Middle East

Smoke rises from a location targeted by Israel in Tehran amid the third day of Israel's waves of strikes against Iran on June 15. (Getty Images)

Friday, 27 June 2025 09:01 AM EDT

In the wake of devastating U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in June 2025, a critical question looms over the international community: Where is Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium?

Approximately 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of uranium enriched to 60% purity — enough to produce several nuclear weapons if further processed — has vanished from the radar, sparking a high-stakes mystery that has experts, policymakers, and intelligence agencies scrambling for answers.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Friday, 27 June 2025 09:01 AM
