Iran's Enriched Uranium: 'Where's Waldo' in the Middle East

In the wake of devastating U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in June 2025, a critical question looms over the international community: Where is Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium?
Approximately 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of uranium enriched to 60% purity — enough to produce several nuclear weapons if further processed — has vanished from the radar, sparking a high-stakes mystery that has experts, policymakers, and intelligence agencies scrambling for answers.
Jim Thomas ✉
Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.