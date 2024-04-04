Where Might Iran Launch a Retaliatory Attack?

Tehran has vowed retaliation for the suspected Israeli attack on its diplomatic complex in Damascus that killed 12 people, including two of Iran's top generals, and Middle East experts say the Islamic regime may struggle to find an "effective response" if it seeks to avoid sparking a broader war.
Israel has been on high alert since Monday's attack that destroyed a building adjacent to Iran's embassy in Syria and killed seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.