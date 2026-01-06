WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iran | protests | donald trump | persian | future | protesters

Iran's Nationwide Resistance Signals a Turning Point

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 14 January 2026 07:45 AM EST

When President Donald Trump warned on Jan. 2 that the United States would act if Iran's rulers continued killing peaceful protesters, the message was clear. It was not a diplomatic hedge or a rhetorical gesture. It was meant to deter, but the regime ignored it.

In the days that followed, protesters were shot in the streets. Teenagers were killed. Security forces stormed hospitals to abduct wounded civilians from their beds.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
When President Donald Trump warned on Jan. 2 that the United States would act if Iran's rulers continued killing peaceful protesters, the message was clear.
iran, protests, donald trump, persian, future, protesters
991
2026-45-14
Wednesday, 14 January 2026 07:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved