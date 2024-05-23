New Iranian Leadership Will Be 'Hawkish'

While the sudden death of the "Butcher of Tehran," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, creates a major void in regime leadership, Middle East experts expect the new leader to be just as "hawkish" as his predecessor.
Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were killed after the helicopter they were flying in crashed in a mountainous region amid poor weather.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.