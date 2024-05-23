WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | leadership | ebrahim raisi | death | middle east

New Iranian Leadership Will Be 'Hawkish'

Following the helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delegated authority to Raisi's vice president, Mohammad Mokhber (pictured). (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 23 May 2024 10:45 AM EDT

While the sudden death of the "Butcher of Tehran," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, creates a major void in regime leadership, Middle East experts expect the new leader to be just as "hawkish" as his predecessor.

Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were killed after the helicopter they were flying in crashed in a mountainous region amid poor weather.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
While the sudden death of the "Butcher of Tehran," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, creates a major void in regime leadership, Middle East experts expect the new leader to be just as "hawkish" as his predecessor.
iran, leadership, ebrahim raisi, death, middle east
994
2024-45-23
Thursday, 23 May 2024 10:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved