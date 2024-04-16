WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | attack | israel | drones

Iran's Unprecedented Air Assault on Israel Marks 'Beginning' of Conflict

By    |   Tuesday, 16 April 2024 07:21 AM EDT

A decadeslong shadow war between Israel and Iran escalated to what military analysts warn could signal the "beginning" of a bigger conflict after the Islamic Republic emerged from the shadows on Saturday and fired a barrage of drones and missiles from its soil directly at targets in the Jewish state.

While Tehran is portraying its unprecedented air assault — which sent more than 350 cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and attack drones through the skies — as a tailored response to an April 1 Israeli airstrike on its embassy compound in Syria that killed a top Iranian general and others, the regime's decision to strike directly from Iran represented a major shift in posture.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A decadeslong shadow war between Israel and Iran escalated to what military analysts warn could signal the "beginning" of a bigger conflict after the Islamic Republic emerged from the shadows on Saturday and fired a barrage of drones and missiles from its soil directly at...
iran, attack, israel, drones
1067
2024-21-16
Tuesday, 16 April 2024 07:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved