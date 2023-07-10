×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: interstellar object | alien | iron

Tests Show Interstellar Iron Could Be From Alien Craft

Avi Loeb, a prominent Harvard professor of astronomy and head of The Galileo Project, said that new lab analysis appears to confirm his initial theory that an interstellar item appears to have delivered extraterrestrial material to Earth. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 10 July 2023 06:47 AM EDT

Early testing on “anomalous” fragments recovered from an interstellar object that smashed into the Pacific Ocean floor nearly a decade ago appears to support the theory that whatever impacted the seabed off the coast of Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island wasn’t manmade and wasn’t merely a chunk of space rock – and could be alien.

Avi Loeb, a prominent Harvard professor of astronomy and head of The Galileo Project, said that new lab analysis appears to confirm his initial theory that an interstellar item, named IM1, appears to have delivered extraterrestrial material to Earth.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Early testing on "anomalous" fragments recovered from an interstellar object that smashed into the Pacific Ocean floor nearly a decade ago appears to support the theory that whatever impacted the seabed off the coast of Papua New Guinea's Manus Island wasn't manmade and...
interstellar object, alien, iron
1070
2023-47-10
Monday, 10 July 2023 06:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved