Tests Show Interstellar Iron Could Be From Alien Craft

Early testing on “anomalous” fragments recovered from an interstellar object that smashed into the Pacific Ocean floor nearly a decade ago appears to support the theory that whatever impacted the seabed off the coast of Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island wasn’t manmade and wasn’t merely a chunk of space rock – and could be alien.

Avi Loeb, a prominent Harvard professor of astronomy and head of The Galileo Project, said that new lab analysis appears to confirm his initial theory that an interstellar item, named IM1, appears to have delivered extraterrestrial material to Earth.