×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: China | North Korea | Russia | hypersonic weapons | us | national security

US Is 'Losing' Hypersonic Weapons Race

A news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on Jan. 11. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 11 January 2022 07:19 AM

Just as nuclear weapons were the measure of world power in the 20th century, hypersonic armaments appear to be the defining deadly tech of the current time — but unlike in the atomic age, the U.S. is struggling to keep up with its adversaries.

One analyst bluntly describes the American effort so far as a “losing” one.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Just as nuclear weapons were the measure of world power in the 20th century, hypersonic armaments appear to be the defining deadly tech of the current time - but unlike in the atomic age, the U.S. is struggling to keep up with its adversaries in the hypersonic arena, with...
hypersonic weapons, us, national security
938
2022-19-11
Tuesday, 11 January 2022 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved