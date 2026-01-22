WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: hud | rule | dei | policy | biden administration | appraisals

Trump Administration Targets DEI in Home Appraisals

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 28 January 2026 06:28 AM EST

Home appraisals will likely no longer need to include diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) considerations after President Donald Trump's administration proposed an end to the rule foisted upon the industry by his predecessor.

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner announced the proposed rule, which would undo one put in place by the Biden administration that required the appraisal industry to employ what's known as disparate-impact theory.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Home appraisals will likely no longer need to include diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) considerations after President Donald Trump's administration proposed an end to the rule foisted upon the industry by his predecessor. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary...
hud, rule, dei, policy, biden administration, appraisals
936
2026-28-28
Wednesday, 28 January 2026 06:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved