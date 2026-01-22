Trump Administration Targets DEI in Home Appraisals

Home appraisals will likely no longer need to include diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) considerations after President Donald Trump's administration proposed an end to the rule foisted upon the industry by his predecessor.
Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner announced the proposed rule, which would undo one put in place by the Biden administration that required the appraisal industry to employ what's known as disparate-impact theory.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin