WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | race | gop | democrats | elections | toss up

11 Races in '24 That Could Determine Control of the House

The U.S. Capitol (AP)

By    |   Monday, 10 June 2024 08:35 AM EDT

Thanks to a slew of retirements, resignations, and even a historic expulsion, Republicans have a narrow 218-213 hold on the lower chamber that they need to maintain if they want to control the House.

All 435 seats in the House are up for the taking on Election Day.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Thanks to a slew of retirements, resignations, and even a historic expulsion, Republicans have a narrow 218-213 hold on the lower chamber that they need to maintain if they want to control the House.
house, race, gop, democrats, elections, toss up
1374
2024-35-10
Monday, 10 June 2024 08:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved