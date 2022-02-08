Iranian Regime's Execution of Gay Men Denounced by Iranian-American Activists

The Iranian regime’s reported execution of two gay men inside the Islamic Republic on Jan. 30 was swiftly met with condemnation by Iranian-American activists and U.S. groups opposed to the brutality displayed by those in power.

“The Iranian regime ‘governs’ Iran with barbarity, and the murder of two men for the ‘offense’ of homosexuality is the latest in a brutal history of vile human rights abuses and oppression, which date back to the very first days of the radical Islamic Revolution of 1979,” said Ellie Cohanim, a former State Department official and an Iranian-American activist opposed to the current regime.