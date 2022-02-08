×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Iran | homosexuality | gay men | execution | activists

Iranian Regime's Execution of Gay Men Denounced by Iranian-American Activists

Protesters light candles during a protest in Manila, Philippines Aug. 5, 2005. (JAY DIRECTO/AFP via Getty Images)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 08 February 2022 06:49 AM

The Iranian regime’s reported execution of two gay men inside the Islamic Republic on Jan. 30 was swiftly met with condemnation by Iranian-American activists and U.S. groups opposed to the brutality displayed by those in power.

“The Iranian regime ‘governs’ Iran with barbarity, and the murder of two men for the ‘offense’ of homosexuality is the latest in a brutal history of vile human rights abuses and oppression, which date back to the very first days of the radical Islamic Revolution of 1979,” said Ellie Cohanim, a former State Department official and an Iranian-American activist opposed to the current regime.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Iranian regime's reported execution of two gay men inside the Islamic Republic on Jan. 30 was swiftly met with condemnation by Iranian-American activists and U.S. groups opposed to the brutality displayed by those in power. "The Iranian regime 'governs' Iran with...
homosexuality, gay men, execution, activists
984
2022-49-08
Tuesday, 08 February 2022 06:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved