Cubans, Haitians Flooding Southern Border for 'Easier Path' to US

Haitians and Cubans trying to escape economic and political strife may have heeded Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' warning not to come to the U.S. by sea, as groups looking to escape political and economic turmoil have begun surging through America’s porous southern border.

Reporters stationed near the border have posted images and videos showing Cuban and Haitian migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. from Mexico, an area which was already being flooded by a record number of illegal immigrants, mostly from Mexico and countries in Central America, since President Joe Biden took office and axed many of his predecessor’s immigration policies.