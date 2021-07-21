×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | Cuba | Immigration | haiti | cuba | immigrants | southern border

Cubans, Haitians Flooding Southern Border for 'Easier Path' to US

A family of asylum seekers from Cuba cross an open section of wall at the U.S.-Mexico border to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents on May 13, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 21 July 2021 07:57 AM

Haitians and Cubans trying to escape economic and political strife may have heeded Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' warning not to come to the U.S. by sea, as groups looking to escape political and economic turmoil have begun surging through America’s porous southern border.

Reporters stationed near the border have posted images and videos showing Cuban and Haitian migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. from Mexico, an area which was already being flooded by a record number of illegal immigrants, mostly from Mexico and countries in Central America, since President Joe Biden took office and axed many of his predecessor’s immigration policies.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Haitians and Cubans trying to escape economic and political strife may have heeded Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' warning not to come to the U.S. by sea, as groups looking to...
haiti, cuba, immigrants, southern border, mexico
932
2021-57-21
Wednesday, 21 July 2021 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved