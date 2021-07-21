Cubans, Haitians Flooding Southern Border for 'Easier Path' to US

Haitians and Cubans trying to escape economic and political strife may have heeded Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' warning not to come to the U.S. by sea, as groups looking to escape political and economic turmoil have begun surging through America’s porous southern border.
Reporters stationed near the border have posted images and videos showing Cuban and Haitian migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. from Mexico, an area which was already being flooded by a record number of illegal immigrants, mostly from Mexico and countries in Central America, since President Joe Biden took office and axed many of his predecessor’s immigration policies.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin