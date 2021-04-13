Tags: Biden Administration | Gun Control | Gun Rights | gun control | bills | senate

Gun Control Bills Before Senate Are Wolves in Sheep's Clothing, Critics Say

In this Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, semi-automatic rifles fill a wall at a gun shop in Lynnwood, Wash. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 13 April 2021 07:46 AM

With Congress back at work this week, much of the focus is likely to be on President Joe Biden’s sprawling $2.7 trillion infrastructure plans – but after a pair of March mass shootings and high-profile but low-impact executive actions by Biden, two controversial House-passed gun control bills may get their day in the upper chamber.

But while polling suggests broad outlines of the measures have massive public support, critics contend such laws would only restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens — severely, in some cases — while doing nothing to actually curb gun violence.

