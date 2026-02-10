How a Democrat Governor Thrives in Deep-Red Kentucky

When most Americans hear the name Andy Beshear, they wonder how a twice-elected Democrat governor has miraculously persevered in deep-red Kentucky.

When asked how Beshear — who, according to a recent Morning Consult poll, is the nation's third most popular governor and No. 1 among Democrats — has been able to cultivate that narrative, Kentucky State Sen. Lindsey Tichenor jumped at the chance to explain.