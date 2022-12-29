×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gop | control | new year | progressive | donald trump | ron desantis | rnc chair

Top 5 GOP New Year's Resolutions

Whether it is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, pictured, or a dark horse candidate such as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the GOP should be focused on propping up only those who have the best chance for 2024 and not those running simply to advance their own careers outside politics.

By    |   Thursday, 29 December 2022 07:28 AM EST

Even though the GOP will seemingly have an easier time thwarting President Joe Biden's progressive agenda and probing his policies in 2023 thanks to its new House majority, Republicans likely have higher aspirations than merely exercising the benefits that come with control of the lower chamber.

Here are five items that should top the GOP's list of New Year's resolutions:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Even though the GOP will have an easier time thwarting President Joe Biden's progressive agenda and probing his policies in 2023 thanks to its new House majority, Republicans have higher aspirations than exercising the benefits that come with control of the lower chamber.
gop, control, new year, progressive, donald trump, ron desantis, rnc chair, ballot harvesting, big tech
940
2022-28-29
Thursday, 29 December 2022 07:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved