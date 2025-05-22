Geri Perna's Grief and Advocacy for J6er Rights

When Matthew Perna died by suicide in early 2022 while facing federal charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he became one of the growing number of defendants who have suffered irreversible personal consequences.
His aunt, Geri Perna, says the grief has not let up — and neither has her fight to hold people accountable for what she sees as failures of government and party leadership.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin