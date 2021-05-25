George Floyd-Prompted 'Defund the Police' Movement Yields to 'Defend the Police'

The “defund the police” movement that arose in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody has lost momentum one year later as the reality of communities without cops sets in, something that’s spurred several states to protect their officers and defend, not defund, law enforcement.

In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s high-profile death, repeated calls for police reform and racial justice prompted more than 20 Democrat-led cities to reduce police budgets and “defund the police” while purportedly reinvesting the cash in other service-oriented programs.