Zoomers Bringing 'Emotional Sidekicks' to Interviews

Damien Lee of It'sSugar, a candy store chain, interviews a job applicant during a job fair at Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Friday, 01 August 2025 08:41 AM EDT

There's a new interview trend that will no doubt leave older adults questioning what the future brings.

Twenty-six percent of Gen Zers ages 18 to 28 have brought a parent to a job interview, according to a survey of 1,500 Gen Z workers by ResumeTemplates; 29% had a parent at their side during a virtual interview; 13% had a parent write their resume; and 11% of Zoomer parents communicated directly with a hiring manager on their child's behalf.

Friday, 01 August 2025 08:41 AM
