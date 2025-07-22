Zoomers Bringing 'Emotional Sidekicks' to Interviews

There's a new interview trend that will no doubt leave older adults questioning what the future brings.

Twenty-six percent of Gen Zers ages 18 to 28 have brought a parent to a job interview, according to a survey of 1,500 Gen Z workers by ResumeTemplates; 29% had a parent at their side during a virtual interview; 13% had a parent write their resume; and 11% of Zoomer parents communicated directly with a hiring manager on their child's behalf.