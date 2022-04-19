×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: finland | sweden | nato | vladimir putin | nuclear weapons

Could Finland, Sweden NATO Membership Spark War?

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, left, welcomes Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, right, prior to a meeting on whether to seek NATO membership in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 13. (Paul Wennerholm/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 19 April 2022 06:25 AM

As historically neutral Sweden and Finland inch closer toward joining NATO, experts warn the move could push Russian President Vladimir Putin over the edge – noting that he's already threatened to deploy his massive nuclear weapons stockpile if the nations become NATO members.

Part of Putin's stated reason for invading Ukraine was to prevent the further expansion of the Western military alliance, which provides member states with a mutual defense in response to an outside attack.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As historically neutral Sweden and Finland inch closer toward joining NATO, experts warn the move could push Russian President Vladimir Putin over the edge.
finland, sweden, nato, vladimir putin, nuclear weapons
1063
2022-25-19
Tuesday, 19 April 2022 06:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved