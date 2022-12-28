The Fakest News of 2022: 5 Biggest Political Lies of the Year

Despite "misinformation" labels peppering social media posts on a bevy of topics – from the pandemic to elections – politicians on both sides of the aisle continued to spread "fake news" in 2022.
Whether it was spin about a congressional bill, a claim about the opposition party, or just an exaggeration in a speech, 2022 was not immune to misleading statements, obfuscations, and white lies.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin