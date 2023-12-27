The 'Fakest News' of 2023: 5 Biggest Political Lies of the Year

In a year dominated by "deep fakes" due to the rising use of artificial intelligence in politics, it has become even more difficult to differentiate actual "fake news" from the obfuscations, exaggerations, and white lies spewed by politicians.

While viral images of former President Donald Trump blaming President Joe Biden for the Panera Bread lemonade controversy – in which two people purportedly died after drinking the highly caffeinated beverage – are total fakes, not every seemingly outlandish political statement made this year was generated by AI.