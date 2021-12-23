The Fakest News of 2021: 6 Biggest Political Lies of the Year

"Fake news" has become an overused term, but it’s undeniable that spin spanned the 2021 political calendar, and the year was chock full of exaggerations, untruths, and bald-faced lies.

From local lawmakers to the top leaders at the White House, from Democrats to Republicans to independents, misleading statements, obfuscations, and white lies were employed to put a better look on everything from the coronavirus pandemic to immigration to foreign wars.