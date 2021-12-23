×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Afghanistan | Coronavirus | Joe Biden | fake news | 2021 | covid | afghanistan

The Fakest News of 2021: 6 Biggest Political Lies of the Year

U.S. Border Patrol agents try to stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 19, 2021. (Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 23 December 2021 07:20 AM

"Fake news" has become an overused term, but it’s undeniable that spin spanned the 2021 political calendar, and the year was chock full of exaggerations, untruths, and bald-faced lies.

From local lawmakers to the top leaders at the White House, from Democrats to Republicans to independents, misleading statements, obfuscations, and white lies were employed to put a better look on everything from the coronavirus pandemic to immigration to foreign wars.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
"Fake news" has become an overused term, but it's undeniable that spin spanned the 2021 political calendar, and the year was chock full of exaggerations, untruths, and bald-faced lies...
fake news, 2021, covid, afghanistan, insurrection
934
2021-20-23
Thursday, 23 December 2021 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved