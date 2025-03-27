F-47 Marks Turning Point for Boeing, US Air Dominance

A week after President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unveiled the F-47 fighter jet, the announcement continues to reverberate through military circles and the aerospace industry.
While the unveiling of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) platform dominated headlines, the real story is how the F-47's arrival may shape the future of American air superiority and breathe new life into Boeing's struggling defense sector.
John Mills ✉
Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks. He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.