AI Arms Race Flares Over US Chip Deal With China

The Trump administration's decision to allow Nvidia to sell one of its most powerful computer chips to China drew criticism from experts during their testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee last month.

Equating the decision to hypothetically selling America's nuclear submarine propulsion systems to China or helping it map out the best way to paralyze America's power grid through cyberattacks, Matt Pottinger, chairman of the China Program, said Trump's decision is equally as misguided as either of those examples.