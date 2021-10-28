'Equality Begins in the Womb' Theme for 49th Annual March for Life

As pro-life Americans await the Supreme Court's ruling on a case involving a new Mississippi abortion law, they will be promoting the theme of "equality begins in the womb" during the 49th annual March for Life.
The theme for the Jan. 21 event was announced Wednesday during an event hosted by The Heritage Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based conservative think tank.
