×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Abortion | equlity | womb | abortion | pro life | march for life

'Equality Begins in the Womb' Theme for 49th Annual March for Life

A pro-life activist holds a sign outside the U.S. Supreme Court during the 48th annual March for Life Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 28 October 2021 07:26 AM

As pro-life Americans await the Supreme Court's ruling on a case involving a new Mississippi abortion law, they will be promoting the theme of "equality begins in the womb" during the 49th annual March for Life.

The theme for the Jan. 21 event was announced Wednesday during an event hosted by The Heritage Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based conservative think tank.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As pro-life Americans await the Supreme Court's ruling on a case involving a new Mississippi abortion law, they will be promoting the theme of "equality begins in the womb" during the 49th Annual March for Life...
equlity, womb, abortion, pro life, march for life
912
2021-26-28
Thursday, 28 October 2021 07:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved