Democrats' Green Agenda 'Falling Apart' as 'Reality' Sets In

President Joe Biden's vow to bring a "whole of government approach" to tackling the "climate crisis" has started to unravel as federal judges reject an emissions rule and electric vehicle sales slow, signaling that Americans are "waking up" to the shortcomings of the green agenda, climate experts say.
Biden began pushing his "historic climate agenda," which included cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and achieving a net-zero emissions economy by 2050, as soon as he entered the Oval Office.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.