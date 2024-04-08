×
Democrats' Green Agenda 'Falling Apart' as 'Reality' Sets In

President Joe Biden's climate agenda faces setbacks as judges reject emissions rule, while slowing electric vehicle sales suggest growing skepticism towards green initiatives, climate experts caution. (Getty Images)

Monday, 08 April 2024 08:06 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's vow to bring a "whole of government approach" to tackling the "climate crisis" has started to unravel as federal judges reject an emissions rule and electric vehicle sales slow, signaling that Americans are "waking up" to the shortcomings of the green agenda, climate experts say.

Biden began pushing his "historic climate agenda," which included cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and achieving a net-zero emissions economy by 2050, as soon as he entered the Oval Office.

President Joe Biden's vow to bring a "whole of government approach" to tackling the "climate crisis" has started to unravel as federal judges reject an emissions rule and EV sales slow, signaling that Americans are "waking up" to the shortcomings of the green agenda.
Monday, 08 April 2024 08:06 AM
