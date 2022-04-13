×
Tags: elon musk | twitter | board of directors | takeover

Musk's Twitter Swerve Positions Him for Hostile Takeover

Elon Musk at a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on Feb. 10. (Jim Watson/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 April 2022 06:47 AM

In declining a seat on Twitter's board of directors, experts say billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is likely positioning himself to take an even bigger role in the social media platform.

Just 24 hours after he invested more than $3 billion to secure a 9.2% stake in the company – instantly making him the company's largest shareholder – it was announced last week that Musk would serve on the company's board of directors.

