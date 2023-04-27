Fmr Theranos CEO Goes From Big Business to the Big House

When disgraced Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison, she will find herself in a whole new world, far removed from the comforts of the $9 million San Diego mansion she had been sharing with her partner, William Evans, and the couple's newborn baby.

Holmes, 39, was set on Thursday to begin a sentence of more than 11 years in federal prison after a jury found her guilty on four counts of fraud and conspiracy against investors of the biotech company for which she was CEO. She is now free for at least another month as a last-ditch legal appeal plays out.