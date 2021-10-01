Maricopa County Election Audit Highlights Possible Fixes for Future

An independent audit of more than 2 million votes cast in Maricopa County, Arizona, revealed discrepancies that election experts say should be taken seriously and corrected before the next election – and while it doesn’t count as proof the 2020 tally in Arizona was "rigged," it does show the count wasn’t as airtight as officials have claimed.

