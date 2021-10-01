×
Maricopa County Election Audit Highlights Possible Fixes for Future

Election personnel sort ballots in preparation for an audit at the Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections offices on Nov.7, 2020. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Friday, 01 October 2021 07:27 AM

An independent audit of more than 2 million votes cast in Maricopa County, Arizona, revealed discrepancies that election experts say should be taken seriously and corrected before the next election – and while it doesn’t count as proof the 2020 tally in Arizona was "rigged," it does show the count wasn’t as airtight as officials have claimed.

