Egg Prices Drop but Cost of Food Still High

Cartons of eggs sit on a cooler shelf at a Safeway grocery store in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Monday, 22 May 2023 07:17 AM EDT

At times this year, it seemed consumers had to have a sizable nest egg just to go out and buy a dozen eggs.

In January, the average price for a dozen eggs was over $5, according to the Egg Price Current, an Agriculture Department report on market trends. Now, the average price is under $1.

