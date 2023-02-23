Distrust of Health Officials in Ohio Disaster 'Result of' COVID Failures

Growing distrust in public health officials in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in fueling skepticism among residents of East Palestine, Ohio, who in the wake of a toxic train derailment have questioned if their air and water were safe.

Despite assurances from the Environmental Protection Agency that the air and water are safe following the Feb. 3 train derailment that led to a toxic spill and massive chemical explosion at the site of the crash, not everyone that lives in the village completely trusts what they are being told.