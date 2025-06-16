Mossad's Drone Strikes in Iran Expose Alarming US Base Vulnerabilities

Israel's disclosure that 50 Mossad commando teams successfully attacked Iranian military installations using drones and Spike anti-tank missiles should give American military planners a warning. Not only that, the Israelis built a drone base on Iranian soil from which attacks were carried out.

Defense analysts, including Thomas Shugart, a fellow at the Washington, D.C.-based Center for New American Security (CNAS), warned on X that the Israeli actions should be keeping the Pentagon up at night because American bases are just as vulnerable as the Iranian bases targeted by Israel.