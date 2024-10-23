WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: drones | military | ausa conference | war | ukraine | iran | israel

Modern Militaries Grapple With Cost-Effective Drone Defense

The Iron Dome is becoming key in helping modern militaries tackle the growing drone threat more affordably. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 25 October 2024 07:25 AM EDT

Drones have become a persistent problem for modern militaries, especially in the war in Ukraine and the ongoing proxy war between Iran and Israel, which have seen an increasing need to neutralize small drones cost-effectively.

"The unmanned aerial systems that we face in the Central Command's [Area of Responsibility] really challenge us a great deal," Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison, commander of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss, Texas, said during a "Warriors Corner" forum at AUSA this month. "The UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) environment we face is rapidly evolving, and our ability to keep pace with adversaries who are increasingly relying on these systems presents a major challenge for all of us."

John Rossomando

Bio coming soon.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Drones have become a persistent problem for modern militaries, especially in the war in Ukraine and the ongoing proxy war between Iran and Israel, which have seen an increasing need to neutralize small drones cost-effectively.
drones, military, ausa conference, war, ukraine, iran, israel, smartshooter, iron dome, dedrone
819
2024-25-25
Friday, 25 October 2024 07:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved