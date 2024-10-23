Modern Militaries Grapple With Cost-Effective Drone Defense

Drones have become a persistent problem for modern militaries, especially in the war in Ukraine and the ongoing proxy war between Iran and Israel, which have seen an increasing need to neutralize small drones cost-effectively.

"The unmanned aerial systems that we face in the Central Command's [Area of Responsibility] really challenge us a great deal," Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison, commander of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss, Texas, said during a "Warriors Corner" forum at AUSA this month. "The UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) environment we face is rapidly evolving, and our ability to keep pace with adversaries who are increasingly relying on these systems presents a major challenge for all of us."