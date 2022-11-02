Drone 'Proxy War' Scrum Descends on Ukraine

The Predator and Reaper drones operated by the CIA and the Air Force have changed history – but not always in favor of the United States.

Originally, it was the CIA that armed and operated them. This continued a tradition of the CIA developing cutting-edge capabilities such as the U-2 or A-12 Oxcart spy planes, comprehensive databases (Oracle started out as a CIA project to better count and track using automated spreadsheets), or cyber innovation by In-Q-Tel.