Will Senate Republicans Follow Trump's TikTok Flip?

During his term as President, Donald Trump led the charge to ban TikTok, citing national security concerns posed by the video app's China-based owner – but Trump's sudden opposition to a bipartisan bill targeting the popular platform could help it stick around as the ban proposal heads to the Senate.

The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which calls on Chinese tech behemoth ByteDance to divest TikTok or face a total U.S. ban, received resounding bipartisan support in the House, passing 352-65, with one member voting present.