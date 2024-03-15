×
Tags: donald trump | tiktok | ban | senate | bill | gop | national security

Will Senate Republicans Follow Trump's TikTok Flip?

Former President Donald Trump initially pushed to ban TikTok due to national security concerns, but his recent change of stance on a bipartisan bill may prevent the ban from passing in the Senate. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 15 March 2024 07:23 AM EDT

During his term as President, Donald Trump led the charge to ban TikTok, citing national security concerns posed by the video app's China-based owner – but Trump's sudden opposition to a bipartisan bill targeting the popular platform could help it stick around as the ban proposal heads to the Senate.

The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which calls on Chinese tech behemoth ByteDance to divest TikTok or face a total U.S. ban, received resounding bipartisan support in the House, passing 352-65, with one member voting present.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 15 March 2024 07:23 AM
