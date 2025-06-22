Trump's Iran Strike Divides MAGA Base — but the Strategy Is Real Story

For a president who built his brand on avoiding foreign entanglements, Donald Trump's surprise strike on Iranian nuclear facilities may seem like a political curveball. But beneath the surface of fiery backlash from some corners of the MAGA movement lies a more nuanced reality: The operation fits a long-running pattern of calibrated force.

This was not a reversion to Bush-era interventionism, and it was not a pivot away from Trump's "America First" doctrine. Rather, "Operation Midnight Hammer" — the June 21 assault on Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan — was designed to signal strength without inviting escalation.