Trump's Iran Strike Divides MAGA Base — but the Strategy Is Real Story

President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation accompanied by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from the White House on June 21, in Washington, D.C. (Carlos Barria/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 07:16 AM EDT

For a president who built his brand on avoiding foreign entanglements, Donald Trump's surprise strike on Iranian nuclear facilities may seem like a political curveball. But beneath the surface of fiery backlash from some corners of the MAGA movement lies a more nuanced reality: The operation fits a long-running pattern of calibrated force.

This was not a reversion to Bush-era interventionism, and it was not a pivot away from Trump's "America First" doctrine. Rather, "Operation Midnight Hammer" — the June 21 assault on Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan — was designed to signal strength without inviting escalation.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

