Trump Administration Warns Iran in Face of Death Threats

President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

Thursday, 10 July 2025 07:31 AM EDT

The State Department issued a warning to Iran to beware in its attempt its assassination threats against President Donald Trump. Unlike prior administrations, the president has shown a willingness to use targeted force against senior Iranian leaders.

"Threatening any American, not least President Trump, is extremely unwise," a State Department spokesperson told Newsmax.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando

Thursday, 10 July 2025 07:31 AM
