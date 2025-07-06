Trump Administration Warns Iran in Face of Death Threats

The State Department issued a warning to Iran to beware in its attempt its assassination threats against President Donald Trump. Unlike prior administrations, the president has shown a willingness to use targeted force against senior Iranian leaders.
"Threatening any American, not least President Trump, is extremely unwise," a State Department spokesperson told Newsmax.
