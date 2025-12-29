Trump's 'Golden Fleet' Battleship Faces Rough Seas

President Donald Trump's ambitious new plan for a "Golden Fleet" built around the so-called "Trump-class battleship" faces an uphill climb.

Construction won't begin until the 2030s, long after Trump is out of office. The ship would be the largest surface combatant other than aircraft carriers built by the U.S. Navy since World War II with a projected length of between 840 and 880 feet and a crew of 650 to 850.