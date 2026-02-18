Trump's Order Takes Aim at Wall Street Landlords

In a nation where the picket fence once symbolized success, millions of families now watch that dream slip away under crushing home prices.
But President Donald Trump is charging in, wielding executive power to curb Wall Street's housing spree and unleash a wave of reforms aimed at putting families back in the driver's seat.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin