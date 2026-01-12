Did Trump Set Stage for China, Russia Power Plays?

Could President Donald Trump's decision to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, based on Venezuela's place in America's sphere of interest, provide justification for China to move against Taiwan or Russia to expand its quest for dominance in Europe on similar grounds?

Vladimir Putin and Russian officials have argued that their invasions of Ukraine and Georgia were no different from the U.S. and NATO's unilateral decision to intervene in Kosovo in 1999. Kosovo had been part of Serbia since its capture from the Ottoman Empire in 1912.