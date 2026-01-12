WATCH TV LIVE

Did Trump Set Stage for China, Russia Power Plays?

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 14 January 2026 07:58 AM EST

Could President Donald Trump's decision to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, based on Venezuela's place in America's sphere of interest, provide justification for China to move against Taiwan or Russia to expand its quest for dominance in Europe on similar grounds?

Vladimir Putin and Russian officials have argued that their invasions of Ukraine and Georgia were no different from the U.S. and NATO's unilateral decision to intervene in Kosovo in 1999. Kosovo had been part of Serbia since its capture from the Ottoman Empire in 1912.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

platinum
Wednesday, 14 January 2026 07:58 AM
