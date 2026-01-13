White House 'Fake News' Portal Lists Repeat Offenders

Just weeks after its launch, the White House's so-called fake news portal is loaded with what it characterizes as everything from "lies" to "left-wing lunacy" involving nearly two dozen left-leaning news outlets.

The leading news outlets named include CBS News, The Washington Post, and MS Now (formerly MSNBC), each with six entries under the website's heading of "Repeat Offenders – these outlets don't just get it wrong, they do it over and over again."