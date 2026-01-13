WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | administration | fake news | portal

White House 'Fake News' Portal Lists Repeat Offenders

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 16 January 2026 06:28 AM EST

Just weeks after its launch, the White House's so-called fake news portal is loaded with what it characterizes as everything from "lies" to "left-wing lunacy" involving nearly two dozen left-leaning news outlets.

The leading news outlets named include CBS News, The Washington Post, and MS Now (formerly MSNBC), each with six entries under the website's heading of "Repeat Offenders – these outlets don't just get it wrong, they do it over and over again."

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Just weeks after its launch, the White House's so-called fake news portal is loaded with what it characterizes as everything from "lies" to "left-wing lunacy" involving nearly two dozen left-leaning news outlets. The leading news outlets named include CBS News, The...
donald trump, administration, fake news, portal
1159
2026-28-16
Friday, 16 January 2026 06:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved