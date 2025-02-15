USAID's DEI Shutdown Sparks Battles as Musk Finds Waste

In a sweeping policy shift, USAID halted its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives following President Donald Trump's signing of Executive Order 14169 on Jan. 20. Now, revelations — including Elon Musk's DOGE-based discoveries of wasted taxpayer funds — are intensifying scrutiny of the agency's approval process and funding practices.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is reeling from dramatic policy changes that have upended longstanding procedures for approving foreign aid initiatives.