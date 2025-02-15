WATCH TV LIVE

USAID's DEI Shutdown Sparks Battles as Musk Finds Waste

USAID's shutdown of DEI programs, following President Donald Trump's executive order, has sparked legal battles and scrutiny, with Elon Musk highlighting government waste in the agency's spending. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 17 February 2025 07:26 AM EST

In a sweeping policy shift, USAID halted its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives following President Donald Trump's signing of Executive Order 14169 on Jan. 20. Now, revelations — including Elon Musk's DOGE-based discoveries of wasted taxpayer funds — are intensifying scrutiny of the agency's approval process and funding practices.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is reeling from dramatic policy changes that have upended longstanding procedures for approving foreign aid initiatives.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

