Witnesses Offer Solutions During Explosive DOGE Hearing

By    |   Monday, 24 February 2025 06:28 AM EST

A raucous first meeting of the House Subcommittee on the Department of Government Efficiency included an explosive allegation that “criminal syndicateshave stolen $1 trillion from American taxpayers.

It also featured a Democrat member flashing a picture of Elon Musk that he described in vulgar terms.

Monday, 24 February 2025 06:28 AM
